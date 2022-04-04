Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han date, time, tickets, where to watch, undercard

Undefeated unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of her belts in front of a hometown crowd against former IBF featherweight champion Jennifer Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) of El Paso, Texas. The pair squares off in the main event at The Hangar at Orange County Fair & Event Center on Saturday, April 9. The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

In the co-main event San Diego’s Giovani Santillan (28-0, 15 KOs) goes up against Jeovanis Barraza (23-2, 15 KOs) of Colombia. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at welterweight.

Among Mayer vs Han undercard bouts, Jason Moloney (22-2, 18 KOs) of Australia faces Francisco Pedroza (17-10-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico in a ten-rounder at bantamweight, and his brother Andrew Moloney takes on Gilberto Mendoza (19-11-3, 10KOs) of San Francisco, CA in an eight-rounder at junior bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han tickets to witness all the action at OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California on Saturday, April 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

How to watch Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia Mayer vs Han airs live on Sunday, April 10. The start time is scheduled for 3 am BST on Sky Sports and 12 pm AEST on Kayo, respectively.

International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Mayer vs Han fight card

The finalized Mayer vs Han fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles

Giovani Santillan vs. Jeovanis Barraza, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Jason Moloney vs. Francisco Pedroza, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Andrew Moloney vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweight

Duke Ragan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Virginia Fuchs vs. TBA, 6 rounds, flyweight