UFC 273 fight card, main event, date, time, tickets, location, Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday April 9, which makes it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) makes the third defense of his title against No. 4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” (17-6). The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Volkanovski of Australia is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Brian Ortega. Before that he took a split decision against Max Holloway in the rematch and dethroned “Blessed” by UD in their first fight. Jung of Korea won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Dan Ige. Prior to that he dropped a UD against Ortega and stopped Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano in Round 1.

In the co-main event Aljamain Sterling (20-3) of the US makes the first defense of his UFC bantamweight title in the five-round rematch against former champion and current interim titleholder Petr Yan (16-2) of Russia. Sterling took the belt in their first fight after Yan delivered an illegal knee in the fourth round, and got disqualified. In his following bout former champiom took the interim belt by unanimous decision against Cory Sandhagen.

Tickets for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie are on sale. The location is VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. The date is Saturday, April 9.

How to watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live stream, date and time

United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, April 9. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

United Kingdom

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, April 10 at 3 am BST. Fans can watch the event on BT Sport.

Australia

In Australia UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 10. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie fight card

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 273 card, Gilbert Burns (20-4) goes up against Khamzat Chimaev (10-0) at welterweight, and Mackenzie Dern (11-2) meets Tecia Torres (13-5) and women’s strawweight. In addition, Aleksei Oleinik (59-16-1) faces Jared Vanderaa (12-7) at heavyweight.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

UFC 273 lineup

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST)

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Early preliminary card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST)

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen