Andrew Moloney faces Gilberto Mendoza, Jason Moloney meets Francisco Pedroza

Twin brothers Andrew and Jason Moloney are scheduled for their next outings. The Australian boxers battle it out on the Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han fight card live on ESPN and ESPN+ from The Hangar at Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California this Saturday, April 9. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, April 10 and is available on ESPN on Kayo.

Andrew Moloney hopes to earn another junior bantamweight world title shot in 2022. In order to do so, he’ll have to get past an upset-minded veteran from Northern California. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout kicking off the three-fight Mayer vs Han main card topped by the ten-round unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight championship.

Moloney (22-2, 14 KOs), a former WBA 115-pound world champion, lost his title via unanimous decision to Joshua Franco in June 2020. Moloney and Franco fought to a controversial no-contest in their November 2020 rematch, and their trilogy concluded last August with Franco retaining his title by decision. Moloney returned to action in December in Sydney, Australia, winning a wide points verdict over Froilan Saludar.

Mendoza (19-11-3, 10 KOs), from Modesto, California, has not been stopped in more than a decade and has gone the distance with the likes of former world champions Angel Acosta and Rau’shee Warren.

“I’m grateful that my fight will be live on ESPN, and I will show everyone that I am a much better fighter than what they saw from me against Franco, Moloney said. “I’m looking to make a statement in this fight and move closer to another world title.”

Jason Moloney vs Francisco Pedroza tops Mayer vs Han undercard

Mayer vs Han undercard action is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live and exclusive on ESPN+. The lineup features the following bouts.

Jason Moloney delivers left in his bout against Joshua Greer Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Two-time bantamweight world title challenger Jason Moloney (22-2, 18 KOs), last seen defeating top contender Joshua Greer Jr., will face Francisco Pedroza (17-10-2, 10 KOs) in a bout scheduled for 10 or 8 rounds.

Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz (3-0), the 18-year-old junior featherweight sensation from Las Vegas, steps up against the once-beaten Blake Quintana (4-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder. Diaz turned pro in February 2021 following a storied amateur career at the junior level.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (4-0, 1 KO) makes his long-awaited professional return versus Diuhl Olguin (15-21-5, 10 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight.

Ragan’s Olympic teammate, Virginia Fuchs, makes her highly anticipated professional debut against Randee Lynn Morales (4-3, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at flyweight. In addition to her appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, Fuchs earned a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships and silver at the 2019 Pan American Games.

IBF No. 1 featherweight contender Luis Alberto Lopez (24-2, 13 KOs), fresh off his title eliminator knockout victory over Isaac Lowe, will fight Raul Chirino (19-13, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Lopez has won seven straight fights, a streak that’s included wins over Andy Vences and Gabriel Flores Jr.

In additional undercard action, which will take place before the ESPN+ stream (3 p.m. PT), Mexican junior welterweight prospect Lindolfo Delgado (14-0, 12 KOs) will fight an opponent to be named in an eight-rounder, and 2021 National Golden Gloves silver medalist Angel Hernandez will make his professional debut versus Victor Saravia (1-2, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at featherweight.

Mayer vs Han fight card

The current Mayer vs Han fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles

Giovani Santillan vs. Jeovanis Barraza, 10 rounds, welterweight

Andrew Moloney vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Undercard

Jason Moloney vs. Francisco Pedroza, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Blake Quintana, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Duke Ragan vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Virginia Fuchs vs. Randee Lynn Morales, 6 rounds, flyweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Raul Chirino, 8 rounds, featherweight

Non-televised

Lindolfo Delgado vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Angel Hernandez vs. Victor Saravia, 4 rounds, featherweight