Search
Boxing

Garcia vs Tagoe undercard finalized: Patrick Teixeira faces Paul Valenzuela, plus more

Newswire
Patrick Teixeira in action
Patrick Teixeira | Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

Golden Boy Fight Night

Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA makes his ring return on Saturday, April 9 at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Undefeated “King Ry” faces Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs) of Accra, Ghana in the twelve-round main event at lightweight. In addition to a previously announced series of undercard bouts featured as part of the DAZN live stream, a full lineup of action has been set today for the portion of the card billed as Golden Boy Fight Night.

In the co-main event Gabriel Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA and Shane Mosley Jr (17-4, 10 KOs) of Pomona, CA square off in a ten-round championship bout with the WBA Continental Americas super middleweight title on the line. Also on the card Houston’s WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (11-1, 1 KOs) meets Tokyo’s WBA champion Naoko Fujioka (19-2-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-round championship unification. Kicking off the action live on DAZN, Azat Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA takes on Dagoberto Aguero (15-1, 10 KOs) of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

Garcia vs Tagoe tickets

Tickets for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Stream Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe live on DAZN

Headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night card former world champion (31-2, 22 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil goes up against Paul Valenzuela (26-11, 17 KOs) of Santa Rosalia, Mexico in a ten-round middleweight battle. Also on the card representing the home crowd of San Antonio, TX Gregory Morales (13-0, 8 KOs) takes on another undefeated fighter Katsuma Akitsugi (8-0, 1 KOs) of Hollywood, CA in an eight-round featherweight fight.

As well, Tristan Kalkreuth (8-1, 6 KOs) of Duncanville, TX participates in a six-round heavyweight bout against Santander Silgado (30-11, 24 KOs) of Panama City, Panama. Dallas’ undefeated rising star George Rincon (12-0, 7 KOs) meets Alejandro Frias (13-5-2, 6 KOs) of Tepic, Mexico in a ten-round super lightweight battle. Also from Dallas, TX Hector Valdes Jr. (14-0, 8 KOs) is in action in an eight-round super bantamweight matchup against Mexico City’s Daniel Moncada (15-5-2, 5 KOs).

In addition, Sacramento’s Santos Ortega (6-0, 2 KOs) faces Hollywood, Florida’s Jesus Martinez (30-15-1, 15 KOs) in a scheduled six-round featherweight bout. The full lineup can be found below.

Garcia vs Tagoe fight card

The full Garcia vs Tagoe fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 12 rounds, lightweight
  • Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBA Continental Americas title
  • Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBC title, Fujioka’s WBA titles, Ring belt
  • Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero, 10 rounds, featherweight

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Fight Week, date, time, tickets, how to watch, full card

Preliminary Card

  • Patrick Teixeira vs. Paul Valenzuela, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Santander Silgado, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Hector Valdez vs. Daniel Moncada, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Santos Ortega vs. Jesus Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight
