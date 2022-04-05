Garcia vs Tagoe undercard finalized: Patrick Teixeira faces Paul Valenzuela, plus more

Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA makes his ring return on Saturday, April 9 at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Undefeated “King Ry” faces Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs) of Accra, Ghana in the twelve-round main event at lightweight. In addition to a previously announced series of undercard bouts featured as part of the DAZN live stream, a full lineup of action has been set today for the portion of the card billed as Golden Boy Fight Night.

In the co-main event Gabriel Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA and Shane Mosley Jr (17-4, 10 KOs) of Pomona, CA square off in a ten-round championship bout with the WBA Continental Americas super middleweight title on the line. Also on the card Houston’s WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (11-1, 1 KOs) meets Tokyo’s WBA champion Naoko Fujioka (19-2-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-round championship unification. Kicking off the action live on DAZN, Azat Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA takes on Dagoberto Aguero (15-1, 10 KOs) of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

Garcia vs Tagoe tickets

Tickets for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night card former world champion (31-2, 22 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil goes up against Paul Valenzuela (26-11, 17 KOs) of Santa Rosalia, Mexico in a ten-round middleweight battle. Also on the card representing the home crowd of San Antonio, TX Gregory Morales (13-0, 8 KOs) takes on another undefeated fighter Katsuma Akitsugi (8-0, 1 KOs) of Hollywood, CA in an eight-round featherweight fight.

As well, Tristan Kalkreuth (8-1, 6 KOs) of Duncanville, TX participates in a six-round heavyweight bout against Santander Silgado (30-11, 24 KOs) of Panama City, Panama. Dallas’ undefeated rising star George Rincon (12-0, 7 KOs) meets Alejandro Frias (13-5-2, 6 KOs) of Tepic, Mexico in a ten-round super lightweight battle. Also from Dallas, TX Hector Valdes Jr. (14-0, 8 KOs) is in action in an eight-round super bantamweight matchup against Mexico City’s Daniel Moncada (15-5-2, 5 KOs).

In addition, Sacramento’s Santos Ortega (6-0, 2 KOs) faces Hollywood, Florida’s Jesus Martinez (30-15-1, 15 KOs) in a scheduled six-round featherweight bout. The full lineup can be found below.

Garcia vs Tagoe fight card

The full Garcia vs Tagoe fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 12 rounds, lightweight

Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBA Continental Americas title

Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBC title, Fujioka’s WBA titles, Ring belt

Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero, 10 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary Card

Patrick Teixeira vs. Paul Valenzuela, 10 rounds, middleweight

Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 8 rounds, featherweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Santander Silgado, 6 rounds, heavyweight

George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Hector Valdez vs. Daniel Moncada, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Santos Ortega vs. Jesus Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight