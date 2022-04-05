Preview BKFC 23: Mike Richman vs Dave Rickels (video)

BKFC 23 airs live on pay-per-view from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS this Friday, April 8 featuring Mike Richman up against Dave Rickels battling it out in the headliner of the show. The pair squares off in a five-round bare knuckle boxing showdown with the #1 ranked contender spot on the line. The preview trailer hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Among other bouts featured on the card Isaac Doolittle and Jared Warren meet in a light heavyweight title eliminator, and Marciano Hernandez goes up against Jerald Gregori.

Bare knuckle boxing fans watch BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Friday April 8, which makes it 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia on Saturday April 9.

