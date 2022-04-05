UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live on PPV from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday April 9, which makes it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

On the top of the fight-bill Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) makes the third defense of his UFC featherweight title in a five-rounder against No. 4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung (17-6) aka “The Korean Zombie”. The champion from Australia is riding the 20-win streak, most recently defeating Brian Ortega by unanimous decision. The challenger from Korea won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Dan Ige.

In the co-main event UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3) defends his title in the five-round rematch against interim champion Petr Yan (16-2). Reigning champion from the US took the belt in their first fight after then defending champion from Russia executed an illegal knee strike, and was disqualified.

Also on the card a three-round welterweight battle between Gilbert Burns (20-4) and unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev (10-0). As well, Mackenzie Dern (11-2) and Tecia Torres (13-5) square off in a three-round women’s MMA bout at strawweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 273 start time in USA, Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, April 9. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 273 UK time, Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live stream on BT Sport 2. The date is Sunday, April 10. The start time is 3 am BST.

The preliminary card commences at 1 am BST on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 2. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starts at 11 pm BST on Saturday, April 9.

UFC 273 Australia time, Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 10. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early prelims kickoff on UFC Fight Pass at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.

UFC 273 fight card

The full UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early preliminary card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST)

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos