Boxing

Emmanuel Tagoe: There is an upset on the cards in San Antonio this weekend

Newswire
Emmanuel Tagoe previews his upcoming bout
Emmanuel Tagoe | Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

Emmanuel Tagoe faces Ryan Garcia at Alamodome in San Antonio on April 9

Ghanian boxer Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15KO) faces undefeated Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) this Saturday, April 9 at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at lightweight.

Garcia is being groomed as the heir to the lightweight throne, but former IBO lightweight titleholder Tagoe is refusing to kneel to ‘King Ry’.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.



“Nobody is expecting me to win this fight but mark my words – there is an upset on the cards in San Antonio this weekend,” said Tagoe, who cares little about the odds (as per press release sent out by Probellum). “I respect Garcia’s ability but he’s accepted a challenge against one of the best fighters in the 135lbs division and, let me tell you, it’s a whole different ball game at this level.”

Ryan Garcia plans to ‘surgically break down or KO’ Emmanuel Tagoe

“Saturday night will mark the second stage of my career and with the backing of Probellum and DiBella Entertainment, I am determined to show the world what Ghanian fighters are all about,” said the Probellum and DiBella Entertainment-signed boxer.

Get Garcia vs Tagoe full fight card and start time.

BoxingNews

Cold Company

