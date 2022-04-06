Florencia Greco vs Jacqueline Ayala 2 for WKN South American title headlines Buenos Aires Top Fights 3

The third installment of “Buenos Aires Top Fights” airs live on El Nueve (Canal 9) this Saturday, April 9 from Club Morón. The event presented by Christian Bosch features a series of kickboxing bouts with a prestigious WKN title contested on the night.

Headlining the show Florencia Greco of Argentina faces Jacquelin Ayala of Chile. The bout is scheduled for five rounds with a prestigious WKN South America flyweight title on the line.

In addition the pair meets for the second time. Their first fight held at WKN Series – Knockout 9 mid February back in Buenos Aires ended in favor of the representative of the country-host, who took the win by unanimous decision.

Also on the card a four-man international kickboxing tournament. The list of participants includes Tomas Aguirre of Argentina, Nicolas Berrutti of Uruguay, Angel Escobar of Colombia and Mauricio Noguera of Paraguay. The tournament draw is conduct a day before the fight show at the official weigh-in ceremony.

Rounding up the card local Pablo Roa goes up against Nicolas Mujica of Uruguay in an international rating contest following a series of national matchups. The full lineup can be found below.

In addition, World Kickboxing Network announced (via Twitter) two national amateur events in Argentina held under supervision of Fernando Munoz and Cristian Bosch of WKN Argentina.

Promoted by Dario Achaval, the first event titled Comodoro Fight Club 8 takes place in Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut Province on April 16. The second event, promoted by Ricardo Lescano and titled Strong Among Strong IV is held on May 22 in Tristán Suárez, Buenos Aires.

Two events scheduled under supervision of Mr Fernando Munoz & Mr Cristian Bosch of @WKNArgentina



Promoted by Dario Achaval CFC-8 is held on April 16 in Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut Province



Promoted by Ricardo Lescano S.A.S IV is held on May 22 in Tristán Suárez, Buenos Aires pic.twitter.com/QX9gZ8uUHY — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) April 5, 2022

Buenos Aires Top Fights 3 card

WKN South America flyweight title, oriental rules, 5 rounds

Florencia “La Leona” Greco (Argentina) vs Jacquelin Ayala (Chile)

Super 4 tournament

Tomas Aguirre (Argentina)

Nicolas Berrutti (Uruguay)

Angel Escobar (Colombia)

Mauricio Noguera (Paraguay)

Pablo Roa (Argentina) vs Nicolas Mujica (Uruguay)

National

Kevin Ferraresi vs Yonathan Benitez

Aldo Fernandez vs Mauricio Tazzioli

Pablo Rios Molina vs Patricio Friunke