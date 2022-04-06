WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defends his title against challenger Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, April 23. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds main event live on pay-per-view. A series of undercard bout has been revealed today, featuring unbeaten light heavyweight Tommy Fury, British junior lightweight champion Anthony Cacace and “The Gypsy King’s” comrade Isaac Lowe. As well, the promotion announced the capacity increase and additional 4000 tickets going on sale, and the telecast start time.

Brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) continues his light heavyweight run against Daniel Bocianski (10-1, 2 KOs) of Poland. The scheduled for six rounds bout is set to kickoff the action live on PPV.

After making a successful defense of his title against Lyon Woodstock last August, the Belfast native Anthon Cacace (19-1, 7 KOs) faces former IBF junior featherweight champion Jonathan Romero (34-1, 19 KOs) from Colombia. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds with a vacant WBO International title on the line.

In a ten-round supporting fight Isaac Lowe (23-1-3, 6 KOs) takes on undefeated Nick Ball (14-0, 7 KOs) of Liverpool. The pair battles it out for a vacant WBC Silver featherweight title with the winner expected to enter the WBC world rankings.

Also on the PPV card David Adeleye (8-0, 7 KOs) of Ladbroke Grove meets Chris Healey of Stockport in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Before the PPV telecast, Irish Olympian Kurt Walker (1-0, 1 KO) faces a to be determined opponent in a four-rounder at featherweight.

Frank Warren, who is promoting the show in association with Bob Arum’s Top Rank, said: “I am delighted to finally be able to reveal what will be a competitive undercard in support of the big one that we have all been waiting for.”

“I genuinely believe that as soon as Anthony Cacace gathers some momentum in his career, he has got what it takes to win a world title and securing the WBO International belt will put him firmly on track. But he is up against a dangerous and experienced opponent in Jonathan Romero and will need to be at his very best on the night.”

“I am so looking forward to seeing our man Nick Ball get the chance to really announce himself on the big stage against Tyson’s sidekick, Isaac Lowe, and it should be a cracking fight. The WBC Silver title on the line will propel the winner right into the world mix at featherweight.”

“Big David Adeleye, a regular sparring partner for Tyson, will add the heavyweight theme of the night and will relish the big stage.”

“I am delighted that Tommy Fury will get to share some of the spotlight with his big brother after missing out on his big fight last year through illness. If Tommy keeps on winning and continues to shine, his big opportunities will soon follow.”

“I would also like to welcome Kurt Walker, the Irish Olympian signed to Top Rank, onto the card.”

Additional tickets for Fury vs Whyte on April 23 at Wembley Stadium

Today Top Rank announced that “Fury-Whyte will now be witnessed in person by 94,000 fans following the granting of an additional 4,000 tickets by the local authority. Brent Council has now approved a further 4,000 tickets to be available as coach packages which go on sale at noon on Wednesday, April 6.”

Fury vs Whyte tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

The 90,000 would have already been a record attendance for boxing but, such was the demand, Queensberry and Top Rank, along with our hosts Wembley Stadium, sought permission from Brent Council to increase capacity to the biggest seen at a sports event at the national stadium since it was rebuilt in 2007.

An original 85,000 tickets were snapped up in a matter of three hours after going on sale, followed a week later by the initial additional 5,000 tickets also sold in conjunction with coach travel.

“I am delighted we are now able to provide four thousand extra tickets for fans to watch the biggest boxing event staged in this country,” said Warren. “I know this in no way gets near to meeting the huge demand, but we were determined to have as many fans as possible attend Tyson Fury’s big homecoming fight.”

“I would like to extend my thanks to Brent Council for making this possible, along with our event partners at Wembley Stadium, and on April 23 Wembley and the borough of Brent will be beamed across the world.”

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte start time

Fury vs Whyte start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK on BT Sport Box Office, which makes it 2 am ET / 11 am PT in the US on ESPN+ PPV. The date and time when the event airs live Main Event on Kayo in Australia is Sunday, April 24 at 4 am AEST.

Fury vs Whyte fight card

The current Fury vs Whyte fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles

Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant WBO International junior lightweight title

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC Silver featherweight title

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Kurt Walker vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight

Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Jahfieus Faure, 4 rounds, super featherweight