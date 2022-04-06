The headline-bout, as well as the rest of fight card, has been announced for PFL 3 taking place at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX on May 6 at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX. In the main event two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison begins her journey to a third PFL World Championship as she faces Marina Mokhnatkina.

In the co-main event 2021 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III takes on undefeated Magomed Umalatov. Also on the card “The Red King” Rory MacDonald make returns to action against Brett Cooper. In addition, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis takes on Myles Price in a contest, that was rescheduled from PFL 1.

The full PFL 3 Season 2022 fight card can be found below.

“Fight fans around the world will be thrilled with the action and night of champions we have lined up for PFL 3 on May 6,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The return of the most dominant woman in MMA Kayla Harrison, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis seeking redemption, and the greatest Welterweight division in the entire sport led by Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald makes this one of the best MMA cards of the year.”

“May 6 is set to be one of the most action-packed Regular Season cards in PFL history,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “I cannot wait to see returning champions Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III as well as elite fighters Rory MacDonald and Anthony Pettis begin their journey to the PFL Playoffs.”

The 2022 PFL Season begins April 20 with Raush Manfio vs Don Madge headlining PFL 1 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The remaining Regular Season events take place on April 28, May 6, June 17, June 24, and July 1.

PFL 3: Harrison vs Mokhnatkina fight card

ESPN2 Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Umalatov

Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

ESPN+ Card

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin

Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes

Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova