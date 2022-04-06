Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe media workout (video)

Garcia vs Tagoe live from San Antonio

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California takes on Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9. Ahead of the event the fighters host a media workout as they show off their skills ahead of the event.

The open to public Garcia vs Tagoe media workout is held on Wednesday, April 6 at Will Naylor Smith Riverwalk Plaza. Live stream is available up top, starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Fight Week, date, time, tickets, how to watch, full card

Stream Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe live on DAZN

Garcia vs Tagoe tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Get Garcia vs Tagoe full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

