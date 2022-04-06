Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe media workout (video)

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California takes on Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9. Ahead of the event the fighters host a media workout as they show off their skills ahead of the event.

The open to public Garcia vs Tagoe media workout is held on Wednesday, April 6 at Will Naylor Smith Riverwalk Plaza. Live stream is available up top, starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Garcia vs Tagoe tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

