Sebastian Fundora promises ‘to bring action against Erickson Lubin’ – ‘He’s a good fighter overall’

Undefeated Sebastian Fundora goes up against former world title challenger and fellow 154-pound contender Erickson Lubin at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. The pair squares off in the twelve-round championship bout with the interim WBC super welterweight title on the line. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Check out below what Fundora had to say ahead of his bout against Lubin.

”The Towering Inferno’ is bringing the fire on fight night’

In discussing his most recent victory, a decision over previously unbeaten Sergio Garcia in December, Fundora declared that he’s continued to improve since scoring that first 12-round victory of his young career.

“I learned against Garcia that I’m in great condition and that I can go into deep waters,” said Fundora. “I feel like I’ve improved a lot during this camp. It’s really everything. My boxing, my strength, my running and my overall conditioning is at a higher level. Everything is just peaking for me heading into this fight.”

Despite a colossal standing at over six-foot-six, Fundora has historically had no problems making the 154 pound limit, and stated that he’s actually been able to eat even more during this preparation.

“I’m eating a lot more this training camp,” said Fundora. “It’s not like I’m eating McDonalds every day, but I can eat what I want. We’ve been eating a lot of protein. I feel like I’m bulking but the weight isn’t there. I feel strong.”

After garnering attention for his eye-catching height early in his pro career, the 24-year-old Fundora faced a steadily improving string of opponents in his development leading up to this interim title opportunity. After taking on a Mexican slugger in Jorge Cota and an unbeaten European contender in Garcia during 2021, Fundora considers this opportunity against Lubin to have come at the right time in his career.

“It feels great to be in this position, but it’s part of the plan,” said Fundora. “We’re just going through with it. I’ve got racehorse vision and I’m making sure that I’ll get the job done. Being in this fight shows that I’m maturing. I first fought with PBC when I was 19-years-old and I’m a much different fighter since then.”

On April 9, Fundora steps up once again to face the 26-year-old Lubin, who is currently riding a six-fight winning streak. Lubin will seek to earn a second world title opportunity after losing to Jermell Charlo in 2017, while Fundora hopes to show his own championship-mettle against quality competition.

“We know Lubin is a southpaw and that he’s ranked number one by the WBC,” said Fundora. “He’s a good fighter overall. I expect him to come in and box, but I’m really just focused on doing what I do best.”

Known for his action style, Fundora promised to live up to his nickname and deliver heat when he steps into the ring on April 9.

“Fans can expect me to bring action against Erickson Lubin,” said Fundora. “‘The Towering Inferno’ is bringing the fire on fight night.”

Among the bouts featured on Lubin vs Fundora undercard former world champion Tony Harrison meet Sergio Garcia and unbeaten Kevin Salgado takes on Bryant Perrella.