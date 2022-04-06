UFC 273 Australia time: How to watch Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie – all states and territories

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie features a pair of championship bouts at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, April 10 at 12 pm AEST.

In the main event UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) faces No. 4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung (17-6) aka “The Korean Zombie”. The champion from Australia makes the third defense of his title, while the challenger from Korea makes his first attempt to claim UFC Gold. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3) makes the first defense of his title in the rematch against former champion currently holding the interim belt Petr Yan (16-2). The current champion from the US took the belt in their first fight after then champion from Russia was disqualified, after he had delivered an illegal knee.

Also on the PPV card Gilbert Burns (20-4) takes on unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev (10-0) at welterweight and Mackenzie Dern (11-2) faces Tecia Torres (13-5) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Vinc Pichel (14-2) meets unbeaten Mark Madsen (11-0) at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 10. The start time is 12 pm AEST. The PPV price is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early preliminary card kicks off at 8 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 273 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, April 10 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST, following the early preliminary card beginning at 8 am AEST.

UFC 273 Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, April 10 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card is set for 9:30 am ACST, following the early prelims starting at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 273 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, April 10 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 6 am AWST.

UFC 273 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, April 10 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am CXT, following the early prelims kicking off at 5 am CXT.

UFC 273 fight card

The full UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (12 pm AEST / 11:30 am ACST / 10 am AWST / 9 am CXT)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary card (10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8 am AWST / 7 am CXT)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early preliminary card (8 am AEST / 7:30 am ACST / 6 am AWST / 5 am CXT)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos