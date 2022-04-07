Erickson Lubin (24-1, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida and Sebastian Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida battle it out for the interim WBC super welterweight title at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host a final press conference. Video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Lubin vs Fundora live on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

