Boxing

Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora final pre-fight press conference (video)

Newswire
Lubin vs Fundora for interim WBC super welterweight title live from Las Vegas

Erickson Lubin (24-1, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida and Sebastian Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida battle it out for the interim WBC super welterweight title at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host a final press conference. Video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Lubin vs Fundora live on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Get Lubin vs Fundora full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNews

