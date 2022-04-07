Tickets are on sale for a long-awaited showdown between undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis and unbeaten top-ranked challenger Rolando Romero, as the pair squares off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 28. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Davis and Romero were initially scheduled to meet last December at Staples Center in Los Angeles, but the bout didn’t go ahead. “Tank” instead fought Isaac Cruz and successfully defended his belt by unanimous decision.

Davis vs Romero tickets – May 28, Barclays Center

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, May 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland previously fought at Barclays Center twice, winning both bouts by TKO. In January 2017 he stopped Jose Pedraza in Round 7 to lift his first belt – IBF junior lightweight title. In August 2018 he eliminated Jesus Cuellar in three rounds and claimed then vacant WBA super featherweight strap.

Making his third appearance at the arena, Davis headlines in Brooklyn for the first time.

Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada was last in action in July 2021 when he stopped Anthony Yigit in the seventh round. Prior to that he similarly defeated Avery Sparrow and earned a unanimous decision against Jackson Marinez to take WBA interim lightweight belt.

Davis vs Romero is set to headline a pay-per-view fight card live on Showtime. International live stream is expected on FITE TV.

The list of bouts featured on Davis vs Romero PPV card, as well as the undercard lineup, is expected to be announced shortly.

Davis vs Romero fight card

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title