Erickson Lubin of Orlando, Florida and Sebastian Fundora of West Palm Beach, Florida battle it out for the interim WBC super welterweight title in the main event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday April 9, which makes it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlines the three-fight card live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE TV in other countries. The full undercard has been announced today.

The telecast also includes a pair of previously announced ten-round 154-pound matchups, as former world champion Tony Harrison takes on Sergio Garcia, and unbeaten Kevin Salgado meets Bryant Perrella. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, which makes it 3 am BST in the UK and 12 pm AEST in Australia.

The non-televised lineup is headlined by Jamontay Clark up against Aaron Coley in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Also in action, 2020 Philippine Olympian Eumir Marcial makes his ring return in a four-round middleweight bout against Isiah Hart.

Lubin vs Fundora tickets

Tickets for Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The 27-year-old Clark (15-2-1, 7 KOs) will return to the ring looking to bounce back from a March 2021 defeat against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Clark won his first 13 pro fights, including impressive victories over Ivan Golub and Domonique Dolton. Clark also owns a split-draw against unbeaten contender Sebastian Fundora in a 2019 action fight.

He will be challenged by the Hayward, California native Coley (16-3-1, 7 KOs), who most recently lost a split-decision against Vladimir Hernandez in July 2020. Coley won six-straight fights after his first loss and overall has won seven of his last nine fights.

Fresh off his run to the semifinals representing the Philippines during the Olympic tournament in Tokyo, Marcial (1-0) steps back into action for his second pro fight on April 9. In addition to making the Olympics, Marcial had a decorated amateur career that included gold medal wins in the India Open, the Korotkov Memorial Tournament, the Ulaanbaatar Cup and the Southeast Asian Games. Prior to the Olympics, Marcial had a successful pro debut in December 2020, beating Andrew Whitfield by decision.

He will take on the 30-year-old Hart (6-2-1, 4 KOs), who fights out of Mays Landing, New Jersey and went 1-1 in 2021, stopping Ernesto Cardona Sanchez before losing to Francis Hogan.

The undercard also includes Jalil Hackett (3-0, 2 KOs) going up against fellow unbeaten Jose Belloso (4-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight, and Dorian Khan Jr (1-0, 1 KO) taking on Mexico’s Arturo De Isla (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

In addition, Albert Gonzalez (1-0) facesDaniel Alegre (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight prospect, and Xavier Bocanegra makes his pro debut against Jose Ramirez (1-1, 1 KO) also in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

Lubin vs Fundora fight card

The full Lubin vs Fundora fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBC super welterweight title

Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Jamontay Clark vs. Aaron Coley, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Eumir Marcial vs. Isiah Hart, 4 rounds, middleweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Belloso, 6 rounds, welterweight

Dorian Khan Jr vs. Arturo de Isla, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Deiniel Santiago Alegre, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Xavier Bocanegra vs. Jose Genaro Ramirez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight