Boxing

Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han press conference (video)

Mayer vs Han live from Costa Mesa, CA.

Undefeated unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs) defends her titles against former IBF featherweight champion Jennifer Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) of El Paso, Texas at The Hangar at Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday, April 9. Ahead of the event the fighters host a final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Fans can watch Mayer vs Han live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other countries. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Get Mayer vs Han full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

