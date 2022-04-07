The date has been set for the next fight of Nico Ali Walsh, as Las Vegas native goes through the ropes on Saturday, April 30 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The grandson of “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali, takes on Denver’s Alejandro Ibarra in a four-round middleweight bout that is set to kickoff Valdez vs Stevenson main card live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and live stream ESPN+.

WBC champion Oscar Valdez and WBO champion Shakur Stevenson square off in a twelve-round junior lightweight title unification. In the co-feature U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis and Esteban Sanchez meet in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

“Las Vegas is home, and the MGM Grand Garden Arena has hosted so many legendary fights,” Ali Walsh said. “This is a dream come true. I’ve gotten to know Oscar and Shakur, and it’s an honor to fight on their card.”

“I’m focused on my fight, as Ibarra is a capable veteran. He wants to be the guy to knock off Muhammad Ali’s grandson. I won’t let that happen, especially in front of my family and friends.”

Ali Walsh (4-0, 3 KOs) graduated from Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School and is currently a student at UNLV, where he is on track to graduate later this month with a degree in business entrepreneurship. He turned pro last August with a headline-grabbing first-round knockout. Ali Walsh fought twice more in 2021, including a four-round decision over Reyes Sanchez at Madison Square Garden, the site of many of his grandfather’s most memorable ring battles. Ali Walsh last fought in January in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he knocked out Jeremiah Yaegar in two rounds.

He now turns to Ibarra (7-1, 2 KOs), a 28-year-old who has won four straight since the lone loss on his ledger.

The current three-fight Valdez vs Stevenson main card can be found below. The undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Valdez vs Stevenson fight card

Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson, junior lightweight, 12 rounds – junior lightweight title unification, Valdez’s WBC title, Stevenson’s WBO title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Alejandro Ibarra, 4 rounds, middleweight