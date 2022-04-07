Undefeated lightweight star Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California returns to action against Ghana’s 132-pound contender Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host a final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Garcia vs Tagoe live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Get Garcia vs Tagoe full fight card and start time.