Ryan Garcia: If he can take a shot, it will be a good fight – if he can’t, he will be out of there very quick

Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California makes his ring return against Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday, April 9 at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Ahead of the event the fighters took part in the media workout. Check out below what they had to say.

Ryan Garcia: My job is to not make his life easy in that ring

“Boxing is part of me. I have been doing this since I was seven years old and I am good at it. I know that I still have a lot left to give to the sport. I feel pretty safe in the ring. I am not taking a beating. Even in sparring I don’t feel like I am getting hit with a lot of shots. And fortunately, I am healthy enough to continue to fight at a high level and give fans some amazing fights. I feel great and I am going to make every day count.”

“I miss everything about boxing: the competition, the contact, destroying someone. Seeing the shot; knowing where it is going to land; knowing that the timing is just perfect. I just love to fight and just be better than the person in front of me.”

“Tagoe is a veteran, he is going to try his best to keep me off of him, to survive. His goal, I think, is to not get knocked out. I know he has been saying that facing me will be easy. But I can say one thing, my job is to not make his life easy in that ring. Fans should be ready to see me give this fight everything I got. If he can take a shot, it will be a good fight. If he can’t, he will be out of there very quick.”

“This is going to be an exciting fight from me. You can expect timing and explosion. I don’t look to toss someone around for a couple of rounds. If I land a good one, you can expect that I am going to be looking to take someone out.”

Emmanuel Tagoe: I come to win with a knockout or no knockout

“I think I have the tools to knockout Ryan on Saturday. This fight is an opportunity for me to showcase myself.”

“I came here to knock out Ryan Garcia. I think he’s good but he’s not my size. I can’t wait for Saturday. I’m going to show everyone.

“Training camp was good and I’m happy with this fight. Everyone is going to like this fight. I come to win with a knockout or no knockout. I waited for this opportunity. To all of Garcia’s fans watch out for Saturday.”

