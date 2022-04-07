Search
UFC

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie pre-fight press conference (video)

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday April 9, which makes it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters partake in the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 273 can be purchased through VividSeats and TicketNetwork.

In attendance featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No.4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie”, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion and interim titleholder Petr Yan, and No.2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns and No.11-ranked Khamzat Chimaev, and UFC President Dana White.

UFC 273 press conference is held on Thursday, April 7. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, which makes it 10 pm BST in the UK.

In Australia UFC 273 press conference airs live on Friday, April 8 at 7 am AEST. Video is available up top.

UFC 273 start time: How to watch Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

MMA fans can watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 273 full fight card and schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

