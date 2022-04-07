UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday April 9, which makes it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters partake in the final press conference.

In attendance featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No.4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie”, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion and interim titleholder Petr Yan, and No.2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns and No.11-ranked Khamzat Chimaev, and UFC President Dana White.

UFC 273 press conference is held on Thursday, April 7. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, which makes it 10 pm BST in the UK.

In Australia UFC 273 press conference airs live on Friday, April 8 at 7 am AEST. Video is available up top.

