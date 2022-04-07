Undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) takes on WBA 147-pound titleholder Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) in the main event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16. In addition to the previously announced main card live on pay-per-view and the Showtime Championship Boxing lineup, a full non-televised undercard has been announced today.

Highlighting the non-televised undercard rising prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr makes his return to action against Dan Karpency in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the night Adrian Taylor and Efetobor Apochi meet in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight.

Spence vs Ugas tickets

Tickets for Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

The event is headlined by WBC and IBF world Champion Errol Spence Jr and WBA world champion Yordenis Ugas squaring off in a welterweight title unification clash. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the four-fight live on pay-per-view.

The PPV undercard features 132-pound contender Isaac Cruz taking on veteran former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the ten-round co-main event, unbeaten Jose Valenzuela facing off former world champion Francisco Vargas in the ten-rounder at lightweight, and unbeaten Cody Crowley going up against veteran contender Josesito Lopez in the ten-rounder at welterweight.

The date when Spence vs Ugas airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 17. Fans can watch the fight live stream on Main Event on Kayo.

The two-fight Showtime Championship Boxing lineup features WBA welterweight champion Radzhab Butaev defending his belt in the twelve-rounder against top contender Eimantas Stanionis. As well, unbeaten rising star Brandun Lee goes up against Zachary Ochoa in the ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Representing Roseland, New Jersey, Vito Mielnicki Jr (10-1, 7 KOs) bounced back from a decision defeat in April 2021 to score stoppage victories over Noah Kidd and Nicholas DeLomba. His most recent fight saw Mielnicki go 10 rounds for the first time, as he earned a TKO over DeLomba in the final frame. The 19-year-old began turning heads during an exceptional amateur career where he compiled a 147-22 record and was named the Most Outstanding Boxer of the 2011 Junior National Golden Gloves, amongst many accolades before turning pro.

He will be opposed by the 30-year-old Dan Karpency (9-4-1, 4 KOs), who most recently lost to unbeaten prospect Xander Zayas. The Adah, Pennsylvania native is the younger brother of fellow pro fighters Tommy and Jeremiah Karpency.

A native of Dallas, Adrian Taylor (12-1-1, 5 KOs) has won five of his last six fights, with the only blemish coming in a September 2021 split-draw against Rafayel Simonyan. The 31-year-old won seven-straight fights after turning pro, before losing a four-round majority decision against Jerhed Fenderson in 2018.

He takes on the 34-year-old Efetobor Apochi (11-1, 11 KOs), who most recently lost a narrow-split decision to Brandon Glanton in June 2021 in one of the year’s most memorable shootouts. The Nigerian fighter turned pro in 2017 and scored knockouts in his first 11 fights.

Rounding out the non-televised undercard is Mexico’s Fernando Garcia (13-4, 8 KOs) taking on exciting prospect Angel Barrientes (8-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round super bantamweight attraction. Also in action unbeaten middleweight Samuel Arnold (4-0, 2 KOs) duels Darryl Jones (4-3-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round showdown and El Paso, Texas native Darius Gulghum (1-0, 1 KO) battles Nosa Nehikhare (5-1) for six rounds at cruiserweight.

Spence vs Ugas fight card

The full Spence vs Ugas fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (PPV)

Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – unified welterweight title (Spence’s WBC and IBF belts, Ugas’ WBA belts)

Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas, 10 rounds, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard (Showtime)

Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds, welterweight – Butaev’s WBA welterweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Dan Karpency, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Adrian Taylor vs. Efetobor Apochi, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Fernando Garcia vs. Angel Barrientes, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Samuel Arnold vs. Darryl Jones, 4 rounds, middleweight

Darius Fulghum vs. Nosa Divine Nehikhare, 6 rounds, cruiserweight