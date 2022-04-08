Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora weigh-in results (video)

Lubin vs Fundora live from Las Vegas

Erickson Lubin (24-1, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida and Sebastian Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida battle it out for the interim WBC super welterweight title at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Lubin vs Fundora live on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Get Lubin vs Fundora full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Lubin vs Fundora fight card

Main Card

  • Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBC super welterweight title
  • Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

  • Jamontay Clark vs. Aaron Coley, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Eumir Marcial vs. Isiah Hart, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Belloso, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Dorian Khan Jr vs. Arturo de Isla, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Deiniel Santiago Alegre, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Xavier Bocanegra vs. Jose Genaro Ramirez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

