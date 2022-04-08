Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora weigh-in results (video)

Erickson Lubin (24-1, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida and Sebastian Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida battle it out for the interim WBC super welterweight title at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Lubin vs Fundora live on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Get Lubin vs Fundora full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Lubin vs Fundora fight card

Main Card

Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBC super welterweight title

Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Jamontay Clark vs. Aaron Coley, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Eumir Marcial vs. Isiah Hart, 4 rounds, middleweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Belloso, 6 rounds, welterweight

Dorian Khan Jr vs. Arturo de Isla, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Deiniel Santiago Alegre, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Xavier Bocanegra vs. Jose Genaro Ramirez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight