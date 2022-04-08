Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather makes his ring return on Saturday, May 14 against fellow undefeated Don Moore. The eight-round exhibition match headlines the inaugural edition of “Global Titans Fight Series” live on pay-per-view from the helipad of Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel.

Multi-weight world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan was last in action in June 2021 when he faced Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition bout in Miami, Florida. In his final pro boxing fight “The Best Ever” stopped former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in Round 10.

“I am always trying to push the envelope and if something is brought to my attention that has a unique aspect to it, I am always interested,” said Mayweather at the kickoff press conference earlier today. “Having a fight on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai and the opportunity to be the star of the show is going to be something I will remember always. People all over the world can buy the PPV and watch us fight high above, almost in the sky.”

“Dangerous” Don Moore (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Gary, Indiana last fought back in September 2016 when he TKO’d DeShaun Williams in the second round. He is a long-time sparring partner of Mayweather’s during his career, and formerly trained by his late Uncle, Roger Mayweather.

“I am excited to participate in this event,” said Moore. “Because of how much of the same training I received from Roger Mayweather, I am gonna be able to give Floyd real problems. I have been training hard to show everyone what ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore is all about and expose Floyd’s weaknesses. This is my shot, the time is now, Floyd isn’t invincible. Anyone can be beaten.”

The announced today fight card also features MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (2-0, 1 KO) in an exhibition boxing match against Bruno Machado, and former two-division world champion Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 KOs) faceoff Hany Atiyo (15-4, 11 KOs).

“I can’t wait to do battle with my countryman in the sky,” said Silva. “This will be a great event for all the fighters and the fans and I look forward to putting on a great show for everyone. I am honored to share the card with Floyd Mayweather, a true boxing icon. Dubai is a beautiful place and I thank the organizers for asking me to be part of this epic event.”

“I’m glad to be back in my second home of Dubai, to fight in front of all of my fans there once again and put on another great performance. Dubai is becoming the new fight capital of the world and events like this, featuring Floyd Mayweather, keep it spectacular. I always appreciate Floyd for his friendship and having my back.”

Other bouts featured on Mayweather vs Moore undercard are expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Mayweather vs Moore fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore – exhibition bout

Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado – exhibition bout

Badou Jack vs. Hany Atiyo