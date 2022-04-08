Gennadiy Golovkin vs Ryota Murata on weight in Saitama (video)

Unified IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) and WBA ‘Super’ titleholder Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) square off in the main event live on DAZN from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, April 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Both fighters weighed-in at 72.5 kg (159.8 lbs). The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Get Golovkin vs Murata full fight card below.

GGG vs Murata fight card

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata, 12 rounds, middleweight – Golovkin’s IBF and IBO middleweight titles, Murata’s WBA (Super) middleweight title

Shuichiro Yoshino vs. Masayuki Ito, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBO Asia Pacific lightweight title

Junto Nakatani vs. Ryota Yamauchi, 12 rounds, flyweight – WBO flyweight title

Kazuki Anaguchi vs. Ryuji Yamamoto, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Hiroka Amaki vs. Taiga Kato, 4 rounds, welterweight