Kickboxing

GLORY 80 studio event set for May 14 – Three-fight card replaces cancelled Jamal Ben Saddik vs Levi Rigters

Parviz Iskenderov
Glory middleweight Tyjani Beztati in action
Tyjani Beztati | GLORY Kickboxing

Heavyweight contenders Jamal Ben Saddik and Levi Rigters were scheduled to square off in the headliner of GLORY 80 held in March at Trixxo Arena in Hasselt, Belgium. The contest didn’t go ahead due to a riot erupted after the second round of the co-main event pitting Badr Hari and Arkadiusz Wrzosek in the rematch.

Advertisements

In its statement the promotion advised that the event was “interrupted by a group of individuals with bad intentions”, who “exhibited unsafe behavior”. The event was stopped “upon the request of the local authorities”.

The following week the promotion announced that it “has scheduled a studio event with a top class fight card that will be exclusively available for free to GLORY 80 PPV customers and G80 live event attendees”.

The three-fight lineup for the event held without a live audience has been revealed today.

Headlining GLORY 80 studio event lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati (21-4, 7 KO) is set to defend his belt against top contender Josh Jauncey (31-10, 15 KO). Also on the card No. 1-ranked heavyweight contender Antonio Plazibat (20-4, 14 KO) faces No. 8-ranked Tarik Khbabez (47-8-1, 26 KO) in the rematch. Kicking off the action heavyweights Rhys Brudenell (15-1, 12 KO) and Tariq Osaro (19-1-1, 8 KO) make their promotional debut.

“Each PPV and ticket customer will receive free access to watch the pay-per-view on gloryfights.com,” reads the announcement. “Details on the fight card and how to access the event and its terms of use will be emailed to you in the coming weeks.”

GLORY 80 studio event
GLORY 80 studio event

GLORY 80 studio event fight card

The full GLORY 80 studio event fight card looks as the following:

  • Tyjani Beztati vs. Josh Jauncey, 5 rounds, lightweight – Beztati’s lightweight title
  • Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Rhys Brudenell vs. Tariq Osaro, 3 rounds, heavyweight
Advertisements

KickboxingNews

