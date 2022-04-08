Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Boxing

Jazza Dickens next fight set for April 22 in Liverpool against Andoni Gago

Newswire
Jazza Dickens makes his ring walk
Jazza Dickens makes his ring walk | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

A former European champion Andoni Gago stands in Jazza Dickens’ way as he sets out on the road to a second shot at the world featherweight title. The pair squares off in a ten-round bout at the M&S Bank Arena on April 22.

Dickens, who now trains under Peter Taylor in Dublin, returns to action after he was stopped by Kid Galahad last summer in their IBF featherweight title fight. He knows facing Gago is a tough way to start off on the comeback trail.

“I am back in front of my home fans for the first time in almost three years and I am so determined to make this moment count,” Dickens said.

“I have been working extremely hard for the past half a year and given I am fighting in Liverpool I would be crazy not to soak it all up.”

“The way my career has gone, I don’t know when I will be fighting at home again, so I plan on making the most of this opportunity in front of my fans as I rebuild towards a world title fight.””

Spain’s Gago held the European title at 126lbs between 2019-2021 and Dickens is under no illusions as to what faces him later this month in Liverpool.

“Gago is a really good opponent for me at this point,” Dickens, who has sparred Tyrone McKenna in the build-up, said.”

“Given his record and what he has achieved in boxing, I know this will be a tough night and a very good challenge.”

“But I am feeling no pressure, only excitement about being back in Liverpool.”

Dickens vs Gago is featured on the card topped by Paul Butler as he challenges John Riel Casimero for the WBO bantamweight title. Also in action Sam Maxwell goes for the IBO super lightweight belt, Peter McGrail, Rocky Fielding and the debut of Luke McCormack.

