Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated Mikaela Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs) defends her unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight belts in a ten-rounder against former IBF featherweight champion Jennifer Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) at The Hangar at Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday, April 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-feature Giovani Santillan meets Jeovanis Barraza in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Also on the card Andrew Moloney faces Gilberto Mendoza in an eight-rounder at junior bantamweight.

Boxing fans can watch Mayer vs Han live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other countries. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Get Mayer vs Han full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Mayer vs Han fight card

Main Card

Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles

Giovani Santillan vs. Jeovanis Barraza, 10 rounds, welterweight

Andrew Moloney vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Undercard

Jason Moloney vs. Francisco Pedroza, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Blake Quintana, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Duke Ragan vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Virginia Fuchs vs. Randee Lynn Morales, 6 rounds, flyweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Raul Chirino, 8 rounds, featherweight

Non-televised

Lindolfo Delgado vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Angel Hernandez vs. Victor Saravia, 4 rounds, featherweight