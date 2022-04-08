Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han weigh-in results (video)

Mayer vs Han live from Costa Mesa, California

Undefeated Mikaela Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs) defends her unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight belts in a ten-rounder against former IBF featherweight champion Jennifer Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) at The Hangar at Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday, April 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-feature Giovani Santillan meets Jeovanis Barraza in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Also on the card Andrew Moloney faces Gilberto Mendoza in an eight-rounder at junior bantamweight.

Boxing fans can watch Mayer vs Han live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other countries. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Get Mayer vs Han full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Mayer vs Han fight card

Main Card

  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles
  • Giovani Santillan vs. Jeovanis Barraza, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Andrew Moloney vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han date, time, tickets, where to watch, undercard

Undercard

  • Jason Moloney vs. Francisco Pedroza, 10 rounds, bantamweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Blake Quintana, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Duke Ragan vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Virginia Fuchs vs. Randee Lynn Morales, 6 rounds, flyweight
  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Raul Chirino, 8 rounds, featherweight

Non-televised

  • Lindolfo Delgado vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Angel Hernandez vs. Victor Saravia, 4 rounds, featherweight
