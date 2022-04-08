Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe weigh-in results (video)

Garcia vs Tagoe live from San Antonio

Undefeated lightweight star Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California faces Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Garcia vs Tagoe live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Get Garcia vs Tagoe full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Garcia vs Tagoe fight card

Main Card

  • Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 12 rounds, lightweight
  • Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBA Continental Americas title
  • Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBC title, Fujioka’s WBA titles, Ring belt
  • Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero, 10 rounds, featherweight

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Fight Week, date, time, tickets, how to watch, full card

Preliminary Card

  • Patrick Teixeira vs. Paul Valenzuela, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Santander Silgado, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Hector Valdez vs. Daniel Moncada, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Santos Ortega vs. Jesus Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

