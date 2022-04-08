Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated lightweight star Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California faces Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Garcia vs Tagoe live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Get Garcia vs Tagoe full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Garcia vs Tagoe fight card

Main Card

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 12 rounds, lightweight

Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBA Continental Americas title

Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBC title, Fujioka’s WBA titles, Ring belt

Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero, 10 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary Card

Patrick Teixeira vs. Paul Valenzuela, 10 rounds, middleweight

Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 8 rounds, featherweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Santander Silgado, 6 rounds, heavyweight

George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Hector Valdez vs. Daniel Moncada, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Santos Ortega vs. Jesus Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight