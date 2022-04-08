UFC 273 airs live on PPV VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday April 9, which makes it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, No. 4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung and the rest of fighters featured on the card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

UFC 273 ceremonial weigh-ins start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, 9 pm BST in the UK and 6 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream is available up top.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his belt against former champion and interim titleholder Petr Yan in the rematch.

