Search
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV
UFC

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

UFC 273 airs live on PPV VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday April 9, which makes it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, No. 4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung and the rest of fighters featured on the card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

UFC 273 ceremonial weigh-ins start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, 9 pm BST in the UK and 6 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream is available up top.

UFC 273 start time: How to watch Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and VividSeats.

In the co-main event UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his belt against former champion and interim titleholder Petr Yan in the rematch.

Get UFC 273 full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097