UFC 273 weigh-in results, Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie (video)

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday April 9, which makes it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) defends his title against No. 4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” (17-6). In the co-main event UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3) defends his title the championship rematch against former champion and current interim titleholder Petr Yan (16-2).

UFC 273 fight card

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early preliminary card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos