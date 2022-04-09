Search
BKFC 23 live stream, results, start time, how to watch, Richman vs Rickels, full fight card

BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels

BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels airs live on pay-per-view from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS this Friday April 8, which makes it Saturday, April 9 in the UK and Australia. The event features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with a pair of title eliminators features on the card.

In the main event Mike Richman and Dave Rickels square off in the middleweight title eliminator. In the co-main event Isaac Doolittle and Jared Warren faceoff in the light heavyweight title eliminator. In the feature bout Derrick Findley and Jake Lindsey do battle at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels live stream, date & time

Fans can watch BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels live stream on FITE TV. The date is Friday. April 8. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia BKFC 23 airs live on Saturday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

BKFC 23 free live stream of preliminary card begins an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

Stream BKFC 23 Richman vs Rickels live on FITE

BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels results

Get BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels full fight card below and stay tuned for fight results.

Main Card

  • Mike Richman vs. David Rickels – BKFC middleweight title eliminator
  • Isaac Doolittle vs. Jared Warren – BKFC light heavyweight title eliminator
  • Derrick Findley vs. Jake Lindsey
  • Jerald Gregori vs. Marciano Hernandez
  • Jessica Link vs. Crystal Pittman
  • LJ Hermreck vs. Stevo Morris
  • Tyler Randall vs. Joshua Richey
  • Shawn Moffett vs. Tony Soto

Preliminary Card

  • Justyn Martinez vs. Chancey Wilson
  • Noah Cutter vs. Kenny Licea
  • Trai Santos vs. Nick Villar
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

More
Bare KnuckleFeaturedNewsResults

Related

