BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels airs live on pay-per-view from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS this Friday April 8, which makes it Saturday, April 9 in the UK and Australia. The event features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with a pair of title eliminators features on the card.

In the main event Mike Richman and Dave Rickels square off in the middleweight title eliminator. In the co-main event Isaac Doolittle and Jared Warren faceoff in the light heavyweight title eliminator. In the feature bout Derrick Findley and Jake Lindsey do battle at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels live stream, date & time

Fans can watch BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels live stream on FITE TV. The date is Friday. April 8. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia BKFC 23 airs live on Saturday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

BKFC 23 free live stream of preliminary card begins an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels results

Get BKFC 23: Richman vs Rickels full fight card below and stay tuned for fight results.

Main Card

Mike Richman vs. David Rickels – BKFC middleweight title eliminator

Isaac Doolittle vs. Jared Warren – BKFC light heavyweight title eliminator

Derrick Findley vs. Jake Lindsey

Jerald Gregori vs. Marciano Hernandez

Jessica Link vs. Crystal Pittman

LJ Hermreck vs. Stevo Morris

Tyler Randall vs. Joshua Richey

Shawn Moffett vs. Tony Soto

Preliminary Card

Justyn Martinez vs. Chancey Wilson

Noah Cutter vs. Kenny Licea

Trai Santos vs. Nick Villar