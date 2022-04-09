Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) and Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, April 9. The contest features unified IBF and IBO champion of Kazakhstan up against WBA titleholder of Japan in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship unification.

In the co-main event unbeaten Shuichiro Yoshino (14-0, 11 KOs) and Masayuki Ito (27-3-1, 15 KOs) meet in a twelve-round bout with the WBO Asia Pacific lightweight title stake. Also on the card unbeaten Junto Nakatani (22-0, 17 KOs) and Ryota Yamauchi (8-1 7 KOs) battle it out for the WBO flyweight belt over twelve rounds, and Kazuki Anaguchi (1-0, 1 KOs) meets Ryuji Yamamoto (6-1, 6 KOs) in the six-round bout at super bantamweight. In addition, Taiga Kato and Hiroka Amaki make their pro boxing debut in the four-round welterweight matchup.

How to watch Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin vs Ryota Murata

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 9

Time: 5 am ET / 2 am PT / 10 am BST / 7 pm AEST

GGG vs Murata results

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata, 12 rounds, middleweight – Golovkin’s IBF and IBO middleweight titles, Murata’s WBA (Super) middleweight title

Shuichiro Yoshino vs. Masayuki Ito, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBO Asia Pacific lightweight title

Junto Nakatani vs. Ryota Yamauchi, 12 rounds, flyweight – WBO flyweight title

Kazuki Anaguchi vs. Ryuji Yamamoto, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Hiroka Amaki vs. Taiga Kato, 4 rounds, welterweight