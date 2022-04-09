Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Boxing

Golovkin vs Murata results, live stream, start time, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire
Gennadiy Golovkin vs Ryota Murata live from Saitama, Japan
Gennadiy Golovkin vs Ryota Murata faceoff | Twitter/GGGBoxing

Golovkin vs Murata live from Saitama

Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) and Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, April 9. The contest features unified IBF and IBO champion of Kazakhstan up against WBA titleholder of Japan in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship unification.

In the co-main event unbeaten Shuichiro Yoshino (14-0, 11 KOs) and Masayuki Ito (27-3-1, 15 KOs) meet in a twelve-round bout with the WBO Asia Pacific lightweight title stake. Also on the card unbeaten Junto Nakatani (22-0, 17 KOs) and Ryota Yamauchi (8-1 7 KOs) battle it out for the WBO flyweight belt over twelve rounds, and Kazuki Anaguchi (1-0, 1 KOs) meets Ryuji Yamamoto (6-1, 6 KOs) in the six-round bout at super bantamweight. In addition, Taiga Kato and Hiroka Amaki make their pro boxing debut in the four-round welterweight matchup.

How to watch Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin vs Ryota Murata

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 9
Time: 5 am ET / 2 am PT / 10 am BST / 7 pm AEST

Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata fight time is scheduled for 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the United States, 1 pm BST in the United Kingdom and 10 pm AEST in Australia.

Stream GGG vs Murata live on DAZN

Get GGG vs Murata full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

GGG vs Murata results

  • Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata, 12 rounds, middleweight – Golovkin’s IBF and IBO middleweight titles, Murata’s WBA (Super) middleweight title
  • Shuichiro Yoshino vs. Masayuki Ito, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBO Asia Pacific lightweight title
  • Junto Nakatani vs. Ryota Yamauchi, 12 rounds, flyweight – WBO flyweight title
  • Kazuki Anaguchi vs. Ryuji Yamamoto, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Hiroka Amaki vs. Taiga Kato, 4 rounds, welterweight
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

