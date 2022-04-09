Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Boxing

Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin vs Ryota Murata full fight video highlights

Newswire
Gennady GGG Golovkin vs Ryota Murata
Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata | Twitter/DAZNBoxing

'Triple G' wins middleweight title unification

Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin and Ryota Murata squared off live on DAZN from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, April 9. The contest featured Kazakhstani unified IBF and IBO middleweight champion up against Japanese WBA titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship unification.

Advertisements

The bout didn’t go a full distance. After a fairly slow start Golovkin dominated and dropped Murata with big right in Round 9. The fight was stopped after the corner of the latter threw in the towel.

With the victory “GGG”, who turned 40 on April 8, makes a successful ring return to retain his IBF and IBO belts and claim WBA ‘Super’ title. He also improves to 42-1-1, 37 KOs. Murata, 36, losses the title and drops to 16-3, 13 KOs.

You can watch Gennadiy Golovkin vs Ryota Murata full fight video highlights below.

GGG vs Murata full fight video highlights

Ryota Murata makes his ring walk.

Here comes “Triple G”

Advertisements

Round 2. Early start from Murata.

Round 3. Murata counters with right.

Exchange in Round 4. GGG delivers right hook and one-two. Murata continues to the body.

Murata’s mouthpiece goes flying in Round 6.

GGG loading up in Round 8.

Round 9.

GGG drops Murata. Towel in. It’s all over.

Get Golovkin vs Murata full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097