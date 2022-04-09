Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin vs Ryota Murata full fight video highlights

Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin and Ryota Murata squared off live on DAZN from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, April 9. The contest featured Kazakhstani unified IBF and IBO middleweight champion up against Japanese WBA titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship unification.

The bout didn’t go a full distance. After a fairly slow start Golovkin dominated and dropped Murata with big right in Round 9. The fight was stopped after the corner of the latter threw in the towel.

With the victory “GGG”, who turned 40 on April 8, makes a successful ring return to retain his IBF and IBO belts and claim WBA ‘Super’ title. He also improves to 42-1-1, 37 KOs. Murata, 36, losses the title and drops to 16-3, 13 KOs.

You can watch Gennadiy Golovkin vs Ryota Murata full fight video highlights below.

GGG vs Murata full fight video highlights

Ryota Murata makes his ring walk.

Here comes “Triple G”

Round 2. Early start from Murata.

Some early success by Murata working the body#GGGMurata pic.twitter.com/jEWBYthPno — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

Round 3. Murata counters with right.

Exchange in Round 4. GGG delivers right hook and one-two. Murata continues to the body.

Murata and GGG exchange big shots in the fourth ? pic.twitter.com/ixcbh3Yuse — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

Murata’s mouthpiece goes flying in Round 6.

GGG knocks out Murata's mouthpiece ? pic.twitter.com/xAha9aJOdT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

GGG loading up in Round 8.

Round 9.

GGG drops Murata. Towel in. It’s all over.

GGG stops Murata in the 9th ?#GGGMurata pic.twitter.com/B9uR5GmPKh — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

GGG stops Murata in the 9th ?#GGGMurata pic.twitter.com/5WpaRf3sOd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

