Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin vs Ryota Murata full fight video highlights

Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin and Ryota Murata squared off live on DAZN from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, April 9. The contest featured Kazakhstani unified IBF and IBO middleweight champion up against Japanese WBA titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship unification.
The bout didn’t go a full distance. After a fairly slow start Golovkin dominated and dropped Murata with big right in Round 9. The fight was stopped after the corner of the latter threw in the towel.
With the victory “GGG”, who turned 40 on April 8, makes a successful ring return to retain his IBF and IBO belts and claim WBA ‘Super’ title. He also improves to 42-1-1, 37 KOs. Murata, 36, losses the title and drops to 16-3, 13 KOs.
You can watch Gennadiy Golovkin vs Ryota Murata full fight video highlights below.
GGG vs Murata full fight video highlights
Ryota Murata makes his ring walk.
Here comes “Triple G”
Round 2. Early start from Murata.
Round 3. Murata counters with right.
Exchange in Round 4. GGG delivers right hook and one-two. Murata continues to the body.
Murata’s mouthpiece goes flying in Round 6.
GGG loading up in Round 8.
Round 9.
GGG drops Murata. Towel in. It’s all over.
Get Golovkin vs Murata full fight card results.