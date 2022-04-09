Search
PFL Challenger Series 8 results, Leal vs Brown

PFL Challenger Series Week 8

The eighth week of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on Fubo Sports Network on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, April 9. MMA event features the four-fight card with ten international prospects looking for a second chance at a PFL contract and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show Carlos Leal (15-3) of Brazil and American Chris Brown (8-3) square off at welterweight. Also on the card a light heavyweight battle between Simeon Powell (4-0) of Great Britain and American Tobias Baker (2-1). As well, Jackie Cataline (1-0) of the United States meets fellow American Jeslen Mishelle (1-0) at women’s lightweight. In addition, Australia’s Aaron Blackie (8-2) battles Lebanese-American Ali Zebian (7-2) at featherweight.

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 8 live stream on Fubo Sports Network on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for Friday, April 8 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Get PFL Challenger Series Week 8 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Carlos Leal vs. Chris Brown
  • Simeon Powell vs. Tobias Baker
  • Jackie Cataline vs. Jeslen Mishelle
  • Aaron Blackie vs. Ali Zebian
