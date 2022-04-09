PFL Challenger Series 8 results, Leal vs Brown

The eighth week of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on Fubo Sports Network on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, April 9. MMA event features the four-fight card with ten international prospects looking for a second chance at a PFL contract and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show Carlos Leal (15-3) of Brazil and American Chris Brown (8-3) square off at welterweight. Also on the card a light heavyweight battle between Simeon Powell (4-0) of Great Britain and American Tobias Baker (2-1). As well, Jackie Cataline (1-0) of the United States meets fellow American Jeslen Mishelle (1-0) at women’s lightweight. In addition, Australia’s Aaron Blackie (8-2) battles Lebanese-American Ali Zebian (7-2) at featherweight.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 8 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 8 live stream on Fubo Sports Network on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for Friday, April 8 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

PFL Challenger Series Week 8 fight card

Get PFL Challenger Series Week 8 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Carlos Leal vs. Chris Brown

Simeon Powell vs. Tobias Baker

Jackie Cataline vs. Jeslen Mishelle

Aaron Blackie vs. Ali Zebian