Katie Taylor makes the sixth defense of her undisputed lightweight title against seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday April 30. The pair squares off in a historic women’s championship headliner live on DAZN. The completed lineup has been announced today.

A newly added bouts feature Skye Nicolson up against Shanecqua Paisley Davis in a six-rounder at featherweight and Galal Yafai faceoff Miguel Cartagena in a ten-rounder at flyweight. Among the previously announced highly anticipated matchups Jessie Vargas faces fellow former world champion Liam Smith at super welterweight, and Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battle it out for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Skye Nicolson, the first Australian female to fight as MSG

Nicolson (2-0) returns to the States for her third pro-outing after making her debut in San Diego at the start of March and then making it two wins from two in Leeds at the end of the month.

The Australian, who won Commonwealth Gold in 2018 and represented her country at the 2020 Olympics, joins an all-star cast on April 30 in the Big Apple, and makes her own piece of history on a night where Taylor and Serrano, the pound-for-pound #1 and #2 fighters of the world is one that will not only make boxing history, but women’s sports history.

MSG has hosted thousands of fights through its illustrious years, beginning more than a century ago on July 17, 1882; now, 140 years later, this matchup finally marks the very first time two female fighters are headlining a combat sports event at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’.

The 26 year old southpaw will face Shanecqua Paisley Davis (3-1) over six rounds, and with the main event shining the brightest of lights on the rise of women’s boxing, Nicolson is thrilled to be sharing the stage with the main event and another undisputed battle between super middleweight champions Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederoos.

“It’s an honor for me to not only fight on this historic card but also to become one of the few Australians to fight at the Mecca of boxing Madison Square Garden and the first female,” said Nicolson. “This is a game changing moment for Women’s boxing and I’m so grateful for this opportunity to feature on this show.”

“For me personally it will be three fights in eight weeks on both sides of the Atlantic, I feel like I’m improving every day and the opportunities that Matchroom and DAZN are giving me are helping me grow on my journey to become World champion. See you in NYC!”

“This is a massive night for boxing, and I am delighted to complete a great undercard with Skye,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “She’s been faultless in her first two fights so far, and on this most momentous of nights for female fighters, she will be able to show the world what she is capable of on the biggest of stages.”

Galal Yafai makes US debut, defends WBC International title

Yafai (1-0 1 KO) made his hotly-anticipated pro bow in February at The O2 in London, and showed why there was such a scramble to sign the 2020 Olympic Gold medal winner by stopping Carlos Bautista inside five rounds to land the crown he puts on the line in the Big Apple.

The 29 year old is the youngest of the three talented Yafai brothers from Birmingham, England, and follows former World ruler Kal in stepping through the ropes Stateside, but could face a hostile crowd when doing so against Cartagena (17-6-1 8 KOs), the Puerto Rican from Philadelphia who will be hoping the Puerto Rican fans there to roar on Serrano in the main event will back him to derail Yafai’s journey early.

“I’m hugely excited for my second professional fight on the historic Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano undisputed lightweight World Title show at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York on April 30,” said Yafai. “Big thanks to Eddie Hearn and Matchroom for getting me out so soon after my debut win in London earlier this year.”

“Boxing at such an iconic venue in just my second fight is a massive box ticked for me and I’m looking to impress in front of an American audience and all around the world on DAZN. Miguel Cartagena is another opponent that will be coming to win on home soil, but I’ll be keeping hold of my belt with a stylish win and to show people how good I am.”

“This is a huge opportunity for me and one I’ve been waiting for,” said Cartagena. “I know they think this is a showcase for him, but they are in for a rude awakening. I wanted this fight. I’ve been asking for it.”

“I know the Puerto Rican fans will be there supporting me and I don’t plan on disappointing them. They made a mistake and come April 30 they are going to find out.”

“This is a great opportunity for Galal to show the world what we all think – that he’s a very, very special fighter,” said Eddie Hearn. “These are the spotlights and platforms that rising talents thrive on, and i expect Galal to do just that – but with the Puerto Rican fans on his side, Miguel is going to give everything he’s got to spoil Galal’s night. It’s another great addition to what promises to be an unforgettable night in New York.”

Taylor vs Serrano fight card

The full Taylor vs Serrano fight card looks as the following:

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – undisputed super middleweight title

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker, 10 rounds, middleweight

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez, super lightweight, 8 rounds

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis, featherweight, 6 rounds