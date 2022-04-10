Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jungat aka “The Korean Zombie” squared off in the main event at UFC 273 live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday April 9, which made it Sunday April 10 in Australia. The contest featured UFC featherweight champion from Australia defending his belt against No. 4-ranked contender from Korea.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Volkanovski dominated and TKO’d “The Korean Zombie” at 0:45 into the fourth round. Although the Korean challenger was still on his feet referee Herb Dean called it a day after the Australian champion delivered a front leg kick followed by series of heavy punches.

With the victory Alexander Volkanovski makes the third successful defense of his belt and improves to 24-1. He also scores the 21 win in a row. “The Korean Zombie” drops to 17-7.

You can watch Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie full fight video highlights below.

Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights

The Korean Zombie makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes champions.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Post-fight.

Volk checked on TKZ after their fight ? #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/rZioXxq7Ka — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 10, 2022

Octagon interview.

