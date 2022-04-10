Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie full fight video highlights

Newswire

Volkanovski stops Korean Zombie at UFC 273

Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jungat aka “The Korean Zombie” squared off in the main event at UFC 273 live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday April 9, which made it Sunday April 10 in Australia. The contest featured UFC featherweight champion from Australia defending his belt against No. 4-ranked contender from Korea.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Volkanovski dominated and TKO’d “The Korean Zombie” at 0:45 into the fourth round. Although the Korean challenger was still on his feet referee Herb Dean called it a day after the Australian champion delivered a front leg kick followed by series of heavy punches.

With the victory Alexander Volkanovski makes the third successful defense of his belt and improves to 24-1. He also scores the 21 win in a row. “The Korean Zombie” drops to 17-7.

You can watch Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie full fight video highlights below.

Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights

The Korean Zombie makes his Octagon walk.

Advertisements

Here comes champions.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Post-fight.

Octagon interview.

Get UFC 273 full fight card results and updates.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097