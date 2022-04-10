Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Boxing

Australian bantamweight Jason Moloney decisions Francisco Pedroza on Mayer vs Han card in Costa Mesa (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Jason Moloney victorious
Jason Moloney victorious

Mayer vs Han live from Costa Mesa

Jason Moloney came out on top when he faced Francisco Pedroza on Mayer vs Han undercard live from The Hangar at OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, California on Saturday April 9, which made it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. Former unified 118-pound title challenger from Mitcham, Victoria defeated his opponent of Tijuana, Mexico by unanimous decision after ten rounds at bantamweight. The scores were: 99-91, 99-91, 100-90.

With the victory Moloney improves to 23-2, 18 KOs and scores the second win in a row. In his previous bout last August he defeated Joshua Greer Jr also by UD and lifted WBC ‘Silver’ bantamweight belt. Portillo drops to 17-11-2, 10 KOs, which snaps his four-win streak.

Get Mayer vs Han full fight card results.

