Boxing

Australia’s former world champ Andrew Moloney back on winning path in USA with TKO of Gilberto Mendoza (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Mayer vs Han live from Costa Mesa

Andrew Moloney (23-2, 15 KOs, 1 NC) secured his second straight victory when he faced Gilberto Mendoza (19-12-3, 10 KOs) at The Hangar at OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday April 9, which made it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the junior bantamweight bout kicking off Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han main card live on ESPN+ in the US and FITE internationally.

The bout was stopped by the referee at 2 minutes and 29 seconds into the eighth round after former WBA super flyweight champion from Australia delivered a quick combination finished by big hook. Check out the video of TKO below and fight highlights up top.

In his previous bout last December in Sydney, NSW Andrew Moloney scored a unanimous decision over Froilan Saludar and rebounded from the defeat suffered against Joshua Franco in their trilogy fight in August the same year in Tulsa, OK.

Earlier on the undercard Andrew Moloney’s twin brother Jason Moloney defeated Francisco Pedroza by unanimous decision after ten rounds at bantamweight.

Get Mayer vs Han full fight card results.

