Lubin vs Fundora results, live stream, start time, how to watch

Erickson Lubin (24-1, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida and Sebastian Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida square off live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC super welterweight title in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

In the ten-round super welterweight co-main event former world champion Tony Harrison (28-3-1, 21 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan goes up against Sergio Garcia (33-1, 14 KOs) of Torrelavega, Cantabria, Spain. Rounding up the three-fight all-super welterweight card Kevin Salgado (14-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico City, Salgado faces Bryant Perrella (17-3-1, 14 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida in the ten-round telecast opener. The full Lubin vs Fundora undercard can be found below.

How to watch Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora live stream

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, April 9

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

United Kingdom & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, April 10

Time: 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Lubin vs Fundora fight card

Get Lubin vs Fundora full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBC super welterweight title

Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Jamontay Clark vs. Aaron Coley, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Eumir Marcial vs. Isiah Hart, 4 rounds, middleweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Deiniel Santiago Alegre, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Xavier Bocanegra vs. Jose Genaro Ramirez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight