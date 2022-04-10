Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Boxing

Lubin vs Fundora results, live stream, start time, how to watch

Newswire
Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora live from Las Vegas
Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora live from Las Vegas

Erickson Lubin (24-1, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida and Sebastian Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida square off live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC super welterweight title in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

In the ten-round super welterweight co-main event former world champion Tony Harrison (28-3-1, 21 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan goes up against Sergio Garcia (33-1, 14 KOs) of Torrelavega, Cantabria, Spain. Rounding up the three-fight all-super welterweight card Kevin Salgado (14-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico City, Salgado faces Bryant Perrella (17-3-1, 14 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida in the ten-round telecast opener. The full Lubin vs Fundora undercard can be found below.

How to watch Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora live stream

United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, April 9
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

United Kingdom & Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, April 10
Time: 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Stream Lubin vs Fundora live on FITE

Lubin vs Fundora fight card

Get Lubin vs Fundora full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBC super welterweight title
  • Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Sebastian Fundora promises ‘to bring action against Erickson Lubin’ – ‘He’s a good fighter overall’

Undercard

  • Jamontay Clark vs. Aaron Coley, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Eumir Marcial vs. Isiah Hart, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Deiniel Santiago Alegre, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Xavier Bocanegra vs. Jose Genaro Ramirez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

