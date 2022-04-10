Giovani Santillan TKO’s Jeovanis Barraza in Round 7 (video)

San Diego’s Giovani Santillan (29-0, 16 KOs) dominated and stopped Jeovanis Barraza (23-3, 15 KOs) of Colombia live from The Hangar at OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, California on Saturday April 9, which made it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for ten rounds welterweight bout served as the co-feature to Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han live on ESPN+ in the US and FITE internationally.

The referee called it a day at 33 seconds into the seventh round, saving Barraza from further punishment as Santillan continued unloading a barrage of strikes to the head and the body. Check out the video of finish below and fight highlights up top.

Santillan throws some serious leather in route to the stoppage victory ? #MayerHan pic.twitter.com/M9X09yYCMh — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 10, 2022

