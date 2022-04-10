Unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) made a successful defense of her belts to remain undefeated when she faced former IBF featherweight champion Jennifer Han (18-5-1, 1 KO) of El Paso, Texas in front of a hometown crowd live from The Hangar at Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday April 9, which made it Sunday April 10 in Australia. After ten rounds of action the scores were 100-90, 99-91, 100-90, all in favor of local favorite. The full fight video highlight is available up top.

