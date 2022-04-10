Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Boxing

Mikaela Mayer dominates Jennifer Han to remain undefeated & retain unified titles (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Mayer defeats Han live from Costa Mesa

Unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) made a successful defense of her belts to remain undefeated when she faced former IBF featherweight champion Jennifer Han (18-5-1, 1 KO) of El Paso, Texas in front of a hometown crowd live from The Hangar at Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday April 9, which made it Sunday April 10 in Australia. After ten rounds of action the scores were 100-90, 99-91, 100-90, all in favor of local favorite. The full fight video highlight is available up top.

Get Mayer vs Han full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097