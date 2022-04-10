Mayer vs Han results, live stream, start time, how to watch, full card

Mikaela Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs) and Jennifer Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) squares off in the ten-round main event live from The Hangar at Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday April 9, which makes it Sunday April 10 in Australia. The contest features undefeated unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion defending her belts in front of a hometown crowd against former IBF featherweight champion of El Paso, Texas.

In the co-main event San Diego’s Giovani Santillan (28-0, 15 KOs) and Jeovanis Barraza (23-2, 15 KOs) of Colombia meet in the ten-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the main card Andrew Moloney of Australia goes up against Gilberto Mendoza (19-11-3, 10KOs) of San Francisco, CA in the eight-rounder at junior bantamweight. Among the bouts featured on Mayer vs Han undercard, Jason Moloney (22-2, 18 KOs) of Australia takes on Francisco Pedroza (17-10-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico in a ten-rounder at bantamweight, and Floyd Diaz (3-0) faces Blake Quintana (4-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at junior featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, April 9

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, April 10

Time: 12 pm AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Mayer vs Han fight card

Get Mayer vs Han full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles

Giovani Santillan vs. Jeovanis Barraza, 10 rounds, welterweight

Andrew Moloney vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Undercard

Floyd Diaz vs. Blake Quintana, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Duke Ragan vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jason Moloney vs. Francisco Pedroza, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Virginia Fuchs vs. Randee Lynn Morales, 6 rounds, flyweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Raul Chirino, 8 rounds, featherweight

Non-televised

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Gustavo David Vittori, 8 rounds, junior welterweight