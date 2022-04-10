Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Boxing

Mayer vs Han results, live stream, start time, how to watch, full card

Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han live from Costa Mesa, CA
Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han live from Costa Mesa

Mikaela Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs) and Jennifer Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) squares off in the ten-round main event live from The Hangar at Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday April 9, which makes it Sunday April 10 in Australia. The contest features undefeated unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion defending her belts in front of a hometown crowd against former IBF featherweight champion of El Paso, Texas.

In the co-main event San Diego’s Giovani Santillan (28-0, 15 KOs) and Jeovanis Barraza (23-2, 15 KOs) of Colombia meet in the ten-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the main card Andrew Moloney of Australia goes up against Gilberto Mendoza (19-11-3, 10KOs) of San Francisco, CA in the eight-rounder at junior bantamweight. Among the bouts featured on Mayer vs Han undercard, Jason Moloney (22-2, 18 KOs) of Australia takes on Francisco Pedroza (17-10-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico in a ten-rounder at bantamweight, and Floyd Diaz (3-0) faces Blake Quintana (4-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at junior featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han live stream

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, April 9
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, April 10
Time: 12 pm AEST

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Stream Mayer vs Han live on FITE

Mayer vs Han fight card

Get Mayer vs Han full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles
  • Giovani Santillan vs. Jeovanis Barraza, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Andrew Moloney vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Andrew Moloney faces Gilberto Mendoza, Jason Moloney meets Francisco Pedroza

Undercard

  • Floyd Diaz vs. Blake Quintana, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Duke Ragan vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Jason Moloney vs. Francisco Pedroza, 10 rounds, bantamweight
  • Virginia Fuchs vs. Randee Lynn Morales, 6 rounds, flyweight
  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Raul Chirino, 8 rounds, featherweight

Non-televised

  • Lindolfo Delgado vs. Gustavo David Vittori, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links.

