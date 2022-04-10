Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe squared off at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday April 9, which made it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated former WBC interim lightweight champion of Victorville, California making his ring return against contender from Ghana in the main event live on DAZN.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went a full distance. Garcia came out victorious taking a unanimous decision. The scores were 118-109, 119-108 and 119-108.

With the victory Ryan Garcia improves to 22-0, 18 KOs and makes a successful ring return after more than a year of layoff. It was also the first time “King Ry” fought 12 full rounds. Emmanuel Tagoe drops to 32-2, 15 KOs.

You can watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe full fight video highlights below.

Garcia vs Tagoe full fight video highlights

Emmanuel Tagoe makes his ring walk.

Here comes “King Ry”.

Advertisements

Garcia scores a knockdown at the end of Round 2.

Ryan Garcia scores the first knockdown ?#GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/oRGJBbdmzC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Garcia en route to establish dominance.

Ryan Garcia putting on the pressure at the end of the 5th ?#GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/hjaLzubgES — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Long left from Tagor. More pressure from Garcia.

Tagoe lands a clean left hand, but Garcia fires back ?#GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/PsBw4vx0UN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Big right from Garcia.

Ryan Garcia lands a HUGE shot, but Tagoe refuses to go down ?#GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/3VeAHJJn9r — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Two more rounds.

Ryan Garcia enters the 11th round of a fight for the first time in his career… Will he finish this one before it ends? ?#GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/3Netr8GREI — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

One more.

Mutual respect between Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe before the final round ?#GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/QOI8USMBzR — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 10, 2022

Verdict.

Ryan Garcia stays undefeated and shows respect to Tagoe after the fight ?#GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/0gPb7vtgHI — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) April 10, 2022

Reaction.

Post fight reaction from Ryan Garcia after his UD win ?#GarciaTagoe pic.twitter.com/l1eqdtYKri — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) April 10, 2022

Post-fight interview.

Get Garcia vs Tagoe full fight card results.