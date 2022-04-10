Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe full fight video highlights

Garcia makes successful return with UD against Tagoe live from San Antonio

Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe squared off at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday April 9, which made it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated former WBC interim lightweight champion of Victorville, California making his ring return against contender from Ghana in the main event live on DAZN.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went a full distance. Garcia came out victorious taking a unanimous decision. The scores were 118-109, 119-108 and 119-108.

With the victory Ryan Garcia improves to 22-0, 18 KOs and makes a successful ring return after more than a year of layoff. It was also the first time “King Ry” fought 12 full rounds. Emmanuel Tagoe drops to 32-2, 15 KOs.

You can watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe full fight video highlights below.

Garcia vs Tagoe full fight video highlights

Emmanuel Tagoe makes his ring walk.

Here comes “King Ry”.

Garcia scores a knockdown at the end of Round 2.

Garcia en route to establish dominance.

Long left from Tagor. More pressure from Garcia.

Big right from Garcia.

Two more rounds.

One more.

Verdict.

Reaction.

Post-fight interview.

Get Garcia vs Tagoe full fight card results.

