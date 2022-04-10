Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Boxing

Garcia vs Tagoe results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Garcia vs Tagoe live from San Antonio

Undefeated former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California makes his ring return on Saturday, April 9 after more than a year of layoff. “King Ry” takes on Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) of Ghana in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Gabriel Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Shane Mosley Jr (17-4, 10 KOs) of Pomona, California battle it out for the WBA Continental American super middleweight belt. Also on the card Houston’s WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (11-1, 1 KOs) and Tokyo’s WBA flyweight champion Naoko Fujioka (19-2-1, 17 KOs) meet in the championship unification. In addition, Azat Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs) of Los Angeles, California and Dagoberto Aguero (15-1, 10 KOs) of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic do battle at featherweight. The full Garcia vs Tagoe undercard can be found below.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe

Boxing fans worldwide can watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe live stream on DAZN.

United States
Date: Saturday, April 9
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

United Kingdom
Date: Sunday, April 10
Time: 2 am BST

Australia
Date: Sunday, April 10
Time: 11 am AEST

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe fight time live on DAZN is scheduled for 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT in the United States, 4 am AEST in the United Kingdom and 1 pm AEST in Australia.

Garcia vs Tagoe free live stream of preliminary card beings at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT in the US, 9:30 pm BST in the UK and 6:30 am AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.

Stream Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe live on DAZN

Garcia vs Tagoe fight card

Get Garcia vs Tagoe full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 12 rounds, lightweight
  • Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBA Continental Americas title
  • Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBC title, Fujioka’s WBA titles, Ring belt
  • Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero, 10 rounds, featherweight

Ryan Garcia plans to ‘surgically break down or KO’ Emmanuel Tagoe

Preliminary Card

  • Patrick Teixeira vs. Paul Valenzuela, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Santander Silgado, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Hector Valdez def. Daniel Moncada by unanimous decision (80-71, 79-72, 78-73)
  • Santos Ortega def. Jesus Martinez by KO (R2 at 2:15)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097