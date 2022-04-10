Garcia vs Tagoe results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

Undefeated former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California makes his ring return on Saturday, April 9 after more than a year of layoff. “King Ry” takes on Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) of Ghana in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

In the co-main event Gabriel Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Shane Mosley Jr (17-4, 10 KOs) of Pomona, California battle it out for the WBA Continental American super middleweight belt. Also on the card Houston’s WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (11-1, 1 KOs) and Tokyo’s WBA flyweight champion Naoko Fujioka (19-2-1, 17 KOs) meet in the championship unification. In addition, Azat Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs) of Los Angeles, California and Dagoberto Aguero (15-1, 10 KOs) of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic do battle at featherweight. The full Garcia vs Tagoe undercard can be found below.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe

Boxing fans worldwide can watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe live stream on DAZN.

United States

Date: Saturday, April 9

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

United Kingdom

Date: Sunday, April 10

Time: 2 am BST

Australia

Date: Sunday, April 10

Time: 11 am AEST

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe fight time live on DAZN is scheduled for 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT in the United States, 4 am AEST in the United Kingdom and 1 pm AEST in Australia.

Garcia vs Tagoe free live stream of preliminary card beings at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT in the US, 9:30 pm BST in the UK and 6:30 am AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.

Garcia vs Tagoe fight card

Get Garcia vs Tagoe full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 12 rounds, lightweight

Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBA Continental Americas title

Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBC title, Fujioka’s WBA titles, Ring belt

Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero, 10 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary Card

Patrick Teixeira vs. Paul Valenzuela, 10 rounds, middleweight

Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 8 rounds, featherweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Santander Silgado, 6 rounds, heavyweight

George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Hector Valdez def. Daniel Moncada by unanimous decision (80-71, 79-72, 78-73)

Santos Ortega def. Jesus Martinez by KO (R2 at 2:15)