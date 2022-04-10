UFC 273 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie, main event, prelims

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

In the five-round main event UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) makes the third defense of his title against No. 4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung (17-6) aka “The Korean Zombie”. In the five-round co-main event UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3) makes the first defense of his belt in the championship rematch against former champion currently holding the interim strap Petr Yan (16-2).

Also on the main card Gilbert Burns (20-4) goes up against unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev (10-0) at welterweight and Mackenzie Dern (11-2) battles Tecia Torres (13-5) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Vinc Pichel (14-2) meets Mark Madsen (11-0) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie – USA, UK & Australia

United States

Date: Saturday, April 9

Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Preliminary card: 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT live on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, April 9 – Sunday, April 10

Main card: 3am BST live on BT Sport

Preliminary card: 1am BST live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport

Early preliminary card: 11:30pm BST live on UFC Fight Pass

Australia

Date: Sunday, April 10

Main card: 12pm AEST / 10am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10am AEST / 8am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early preliminary card: 8:30am AEST / 6:30am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

UFC 273 live blog

6:24 pm ET / 8:24 am AEDT

First up Julio Arce and Daniel Santos square off at bantamweight.

6:01 pm ET / 8:01 am AEDT

The action inside the Octagon begins in less than 30 minutes.

5:11 pm ET / 7:11 am AEDT

UFC 273 full lineup. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card comprising three bouts.

UFC 273 fight card | Twitter/UFC

4:09 pm ET / 6:09 am AEDT

Kicking off UFC 273 live blog. In case you missed, check out the final faceoff from the ceremonial weigh-ins held yesterday.

UFC 273 fight card

The full UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary card

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early preliminary card

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos