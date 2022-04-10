UFC 273 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie, main event, prelims

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.
In the five-round main event UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) makes the third defense of his title against No. 4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung (17-6) aka “The Korean Zombie”. In the five-round co-main event UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3) makes the first defense of his belt in the championship rematch against former champion currently holding the interim strap Petr Yan (16-2).
Also on the main card Gilbert Burns (20-4) goes up against unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev (10-0) at welterweight and Mackenzie Dern (11-2) battles Tecia Torres (13-5) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Vinc Pichel (14-2) meets Mark Madsen (11-0) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie – USA, UK & Australia
United States
Date: Saturday, April 9
Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Preliminary card: 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT live on ESPN+
United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, April 9 – Sunday, April 10
Main card: 3am BST live on BT Sport
Preliminary card: 1am BST live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport
Early preliminary card: 11:30pm BST live on UFC Fight Pass
Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>
Australia
Date: Sunday, April 10
Main card: 12pm AEST / 10am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10am AEST / 8am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early preliminary card: 8:30am AEST / 6:30am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
UFC 273 live blog
To refresh the feed click here.
6:24 pm ET / 8:24 am AEDT
First up Julio Arce and Daniel Santos square off at bantamweight.
6:01 pm ET / 8:01 am AEDT
The action inside the Octagon begins in less than 30 minutes.
5:11 pm ET / 7:11 am AEDT
UFC 273 full lineup. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card comprising three bouts.
4:09 pm ET / 6:09 am AEDT
Kicking off UFC 273 live blog. In case you missed, check out the final faceoff from the ceremonial weigh-ins held yesterday.
UFC 273 fight card
The full UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
- Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
- Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen
Preliminary card
- Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks
- Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd
- Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington
- Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott
Early preliminary card
- Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen
- Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos