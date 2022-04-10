Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 273 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie, main event, prelims

Newswire
UFC 273 Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live fromJacksonville, Florida
UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live from Jacksonville, Florida

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) makes the third defense of his title against No. 4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung (17-6) aka “The Korean Zombie”. In the five-round co-main event UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3) makes the first defense of his belt in the championship rematch against former champion currently holding the interim strap Petr Yan (16-2).

Also on the main card Gilbert Burns (20-4) goes up against unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev (10-0) at welterweight and Mackenzie Dern (11-2) battles Tecia Torres (13-5) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Vinc Pichel (14-2) meets Mark Madsen (11-0) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie – USA, UK & Australia

United States
Date: Saturday, April 9
Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Preliminary card: 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 273 PPV on ESPN+ >>

United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, April 9 – Sunday, April 10
Main card: 3am BST live on BT Sport
Preliminary card: 1am BST live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport
Early preliminary card: 11:30pm BST live on UFC Fight Pass

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

Australia
Date: Sunday, April 10
Main card: 12pm AEST / 10am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10am AEST / 8am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early preliminary card: 8:30am AEST / 6:30am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 273 PPV on Kayo >>

UFC 273 live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

Advertisements

6:24 pm ET / 8:24 am AEDT

First up Julio Arce and Daniel Santos square off at bantamweight.

6:01 pm ET / 8:01 am AEDT

The action inside the Octagon begins in less than 30 minutes.

5:11 pm ET / 7:11 am AEDT

UFC 273 full lineup. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card comprising three bouts.

UFC 273 fight card
UFC 273 fight card | Twitter/UFC

4:09 pm ET / 6:09 am AEDT

Kicking off UFC 273 live blog. In case you missed, check out the final faceoff from the ceremonial weigh-ins held yesterday.

UFC 273 fight card

Advertisements

The full UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
  • Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary card

  • Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks
  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd
  • Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington
  • Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early preliminary card

  • Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa
  • Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen
  • Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos
Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097