Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 airs live from SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on Friday, April 15. MMA event features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.
In the main event A.J. McKee (18-0) defends his featherweight belt in the championship rematch against former two-division champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (32-5). In the co-main event Vadim Nemkov (15-2) defends his light heavyweight title in the final of 205-pound World Grand Prix against top-ranked contender Corey Anderson (16-5).
Also on the card No. 4-ranked featherweight Aaron Pico (9-3) faces a promotional newcomer Adli Edwards (9-1) and Timothy Johnson (15-8) and Linton Vassell (21-8, 1 NC) do battle at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Bellator 277 tickets
Tickets for Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on Friday, April 15 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.
How to watch Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2, date and time
MMA fans can watch Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, April 15. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT .
Bellator 277 preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Live stream is available on YouTube.
Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 fight card
The full Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull
- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson
- Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards
- Timothy Johnson vs. Linton Vassell
Preliminary Card
- Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho
- Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo
- Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez
- Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie
- Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez
- Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna
- Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson
- Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson