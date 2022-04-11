Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 airs live from SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on Friday, April 15. MMA event features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event A.J. McKee (18-0) defends his featherweight belt in the championship rematch against former two-division champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (32-5). In the co-main event Vadim Nemkov (15-2) defends his light heavyweight title in the final of 205-pound World Grand Prix against top-ranked contender Corey Anderson (16-5).

Also on the card No. 4-ranked featherweight Aaron Pico (9-3) faces a promotional newcomer Adli Edwards (9-1) and Timothy Johnson (15-8) and Linton Vassell (21-8, 1 NC) do battle at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 277 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on Friday, April 15 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, April 15. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT .

Bellator 277 preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Live stream is available on YouTube.

Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 fight card

The full Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards

Timothy Johnson vs. Linton Vassell

Preliminary Card

Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo

Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez

Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez

Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson

Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson