Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Undefeated Conor Benn (20-0, 13 KOs) and Chris Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) square off in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout features British WBA Continental welterweight champion up against former IBO 147-pound champion from South Africa.

Among Benn vs Van Heerden undercard bouts European cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (14-1, 10 KOs) faces former champion Tommy McCarthy (18-3, 9 KOs) in the twelve-round rematch. As well, Jordan Thompson (12-0, 10 KOs) meets Mariano Angel Gudino (14-5, 9 KOs) in the eight-rounder at cruiserweight and Alycia Baumgardner (11-1, 7 KOs) defends her unified WBC and IBO super featherweight titles in the ten-rounder against Edith Soledad Matthysse (17-1-1, 1 KOs).

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden tickets

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden tickets to witness all the action at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, April 16 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

How to watch Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, April 16. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US.

The date when Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 17. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Benn vs Van Heerden fight card

The current Benn vs Van Heerden lineup can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden, 12 rounds, welterweight – Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy, 12 rounds, cruiserweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Lee Glover, 6 rounds, lightweight

Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Alexey Tukhtarov, 8 rounds, welterweight

Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin, 6 rounds, super lightweight