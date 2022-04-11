Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas fight date, PPV time, tickets, how to watch, full card

Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) and Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) square off in the main event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16. The contest features undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion of Long Island, New York up against 147-pound WBA titleholder of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship unification bout live on pay-per-view. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 17.

In the ten-round co-main event lightweight contender Isaac Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico faces former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 KOs) of Guantanamo, Cuba. Also on the PPV card a ten-round lightweight battle between unbeaten Jose Valenzuela (11-0, 7 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico and former world champion Francisco Vargas (27-3-2, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico. In addition, unbeaten Cody Crowley (20-0, 9 KOs) of Ontario, Canada takes on veteran contender Josesito Lopez (38-8, 21 KOs) of Riverside, California in a ten-rounder at welterweight.

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas tickets

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas tickets to witness all the action at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live stream, date and time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view on Showtime. The date is Saturday, April 16. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The undercard airs live stream on Showtime starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas live on pay-per-view on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 17. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST.

Spence vs Ugas live stream in other countries is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Spence vs Ugas undercard

Headlining Spence vs Ugas televised undercard undefeated Radzhab Butaev (14-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight title against unbeaten challenger Eimantas Stanionis (13-0, 9 KOs) of Kaunas, Lithuania. Also in action Brandun Lee (24-0, 22 KOs) of Yuba City, California meets Zachary Ochoa (21-2, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

The top of non-televised undercard features Vito Mielnicki Jr (10-1, 7 KOs) of Roseland, New Jersey up against Dan Karpency (9-4-1, 4 KOs) of Adah, Pennsylvania in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Spence vs Ugas fight card

The four-fight Spence vs Ugas PPV card follows a pair of preliminary bouts live on Showtime. The none-televised undercard comprises five outings.

The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12 rounds, welterweight – unified welterweight title (Spence’s WBC and IBF belts, Ugas’ WBA belts)

Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas, 10 rounds, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds, welterweight – Butaev’s WBA welterweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Non-televised

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Dan Karpency, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Adrian Taylor vs. Efetobor Apochi, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Fernando Garcia vs. Angel Barrientes, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Samuel Arnold vs. Darryl Jones, 4 rounds, middleweight

Darius Fulghum vs. Nosa Divine Nehikhare, 6 rounds, cruiserweight