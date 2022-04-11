UFC Vegas 51 fight card, Luque vs Muhammad 2

UFC Vegas 51 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in Australia. The main event is a five-round welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. In addition the pair meets in the rematch. Luque won their first fight at UFC 205 in November 2016 by knockout in the first round.

Ranked No. 4 welterweight Vicente Luque (21-7-1) won two of his previous bouts by submission in the first round against Michael Chiesa and Tyron Woodley. Before that he scored a pair of stoppages against Randy Brown and Niko Price.

Ranked No. 5 170-pound contender Belal Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Stephen Thompson. Prior to that he similarly defeated Demian Maia and faced Leon Edwards in a fight that ended in No Contest due to an accidental eye poke.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Among other bouts featured on UFC Vegas 51 fight card Caio Borralho (10-1) faces Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) at middleweight, Miguel Baeza (10-2) meets Andre Fialho (14-4) at welterweight and Mayra Bueno Silva (7-2-1) takes on Wu Yanan (11-4) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Pat Sabatini (16-3) meets TJ Laramie (12-4) at featherweight and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7) battles Mounir Lazzez (10-2) at welterweight.

The current UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 card

Main Card (8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT / 1:30 am BST / 10:30 am AEST)

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez

Preliminary Card (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm BST / 7:30 am AEST)

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkin

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes

Alateng Heili vs. Kevin Croom