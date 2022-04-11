Search
UFC Vegas 51 fight card, Luque vs Muhammad 2

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

UFC Vegas 51 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 16, which makes it Sunday April 17 in Australia. The main event is a five-round welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. In addition the pair meets in the rematch. Luque won their first fight at UFC 205 in November 2016 by knockout in the first round.

Ranked No. 4 welterweight Vicente Luque (21-7-1) won two of his previous bouts by submission in the first round against Michael Chiesa and Tyron Woodley. Before that he scored a pair of stoppages against Randy Brown and Niko Price.

Ranked No. 5 170-pound contender Belal Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Stephen Thompson. Prior to that he similarly defeated Demian Maia and faced Leon Edwards in a fight that ended in No Contest due to an accidental eye poke.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Among other bouts featured on UFC Vegas 51 fight card Caio Borralho (10-1) faces Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) at middleweight, Miguel Baeza (10-2) meets Andre Fialho (14-4) at welterweight and Mayra Bueno Silva (7-2-1) takes on Wu Yanan (11-4) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Pat Sabatini (16-3) meets TJ Laramie (12-4) at featherweight and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7) battles Mounir Lazzez (10-2) at welterweight.

The current UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 card

Main Card (8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT / 1:30 am BST / 10:30 am AEST)

  • Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
  • Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
  • Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan
  • Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez

Preliminary Card (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm BST / 7:30 am AEST)

  • Devin Clark vs. William Knight
  • Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkin
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson
  • Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
  • Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden
  • Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes
  • Alateng Heili vs. Kevin Croom
